HCVFD swiftly handles small explosion

People out and about in Howard County Thursday morning may have noticed a plume of dark black smoke in the vicinity of Moss Lake Road.

"It was a heater-treater," said Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mitchell Hooper. "It separates the water from the oil. It just had a failure and exploded."

The HCVFD got the call to respond to the fire at about 10:46 a.m. Thursday, and finished up about 11:30 a.m.

"On those, once they get the well shut in, all the pressure goes down and we pretty much just have to put out some small fires and the ground fire," Hooper said.

There were no injuries, and no other property damage other than the heater-treater unit itself, Hooper added.

