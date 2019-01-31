Healthy hearts: Extension Office cooking up blood-pressure culinary class

While February is best known for Valentine’s Day, did you know that it is also American Heart Month?

Howard County's Agri-Life Extension Office will hold "Cooking Well for Healthy Blood Pressure" classes on February 21, March 21, and April 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the GC Broughton Ag Complex at 2411 Echols Drive. Call 432-264-2236 to reserve your spot.

During American Heart Month, the Extension Service recommends giving your heart love, too, by being aware of heart problems and the steps you can take to prevent them.

Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 610,000 deaths each year, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

