Help bring some life back to the Relay

Facts are unquestionable, there is no denying a cold hard fact. Here's one fact Candice Escamilla, Community Development Manager of Relay for Life of Howard and Glasscock County, wanted to share:

“One in three women and one in five men will get cancer at some point in their life,” said Escamilla.

Most people would consider that number extremely high, and most people are either personally affected by cancer in some way, or know someone who is.

Escamilla is calling on the public to come together, now more than ever, to help fight cancer through Relay for Life 2019. A planning meeting for the event is scheduled for the second week of January.

“We are meeting on Thursday, Jan.10, 2019, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Hunan Chinese Restaurant to begin planning for the 2019 Relay For Life event and year,” said Escamilla. “During the meeting, we will go over different on-goings we'll have for the year, including the different fundraisers we put on during the year such as, 'Bling your Bra,' and 'Pink out,' and of course the big Relay For Life event, which is just four short months away.”

