Help increase the community’s blood supply

United Blood Services (UBS) and the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, August 7th. The Bloodmobiles will be at 3701 Wasson from 9 a.m. to 11.45 a.m.

“We just started doing this blood drive at this spot in 2017,” said Linda Grace, senior donor recruitment representative. “It is a wonderful facility. We’ve teamed up with them and they have a lot of things donated for us.”

UBS has been teaming up with others and saving lives since 1943, with the help of those who donate their blood.

“While all blood types are welcome, O Negative is always the hardest to come by,” said Grace. “So in response, O Positive is a little bit low, and that is the most prevalent blood type.”

