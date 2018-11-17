Help make a child's Christmas special with the Chamber Toy Drive

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for some toys.

The Chamber's Toy Drive started Nov. 8, and will run through Dec. 12. Toys and gifts collected will go to kids ages two through 18 through the Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program and the Salvation Army, said Chamber Director Debbye ValVerde.

"Every year we have a toy drive, and the toys that we get go to CASA and the Salvation Army. I know that the Salvation Army has those buckets out, but we help the Salvation Army with those last-minute families that sign up late, and it just helps provide toys for those," ValVerde said.

