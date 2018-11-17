Helping Christy

Singing, money raising, and friendship could be found at the Mezcal lounge, 125 E. Third Street, on Thursday evening. The event was the benefit for Christy Aguilar, who was just recently diagnosed with breast cancer this past August.

The benefit was organized by Christy's friend local Patricia "Pze" Zane. Zane arranged a silent auction at the benefit where all the proceeds were given back to Aguilar. The funds will be used for her medical treatments and expenses.

Zane also arranged for country artist Mark McKinney to come and play for the crowd at the Aguilar Benefit.

Shown from left to right are Christy's daughter Misty Aguilar; McKinney, Christy, and Zane.