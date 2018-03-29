Helping people live healthy

Helping people live the healthiest life possible is one of the goals of the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Health Fair which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to noon. The Health Fair will be held at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, located at 1001 Birdwell Lane, and guests can expect over 30 booths that consist of a variety of vendors and exhibitors that educate on all aspects of health, wellness, fitness, lifestyle improvements, and much more.

"This year we are taking on a new approach and focusing on the importance of not only being healthy, making healthy choices, but also making sure that the environment around you is healthy, as well," said Debbye ValVerde, Executive Director of Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year, Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be combining their efforts with the health fair, and we want to encourage the public to take pride in their community.”

Big Spring Beautiful's annual Trash Off will also take place on the same day as the Health Fair, but this year the drop off location will be at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

For the full story and more information on the Health Fair, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.