Heritage Museum begins outreach program

The Heritage Museum of Big Spring is going on the road...locally, at least.

The museum has started a new outreach program, sending "traveling history panels" to various locations – businesses and offices, etc., around town.

"It's kind of like a traveling exhibit that I have done," said Heritage Museum Director and Curator Tammy Schrecengost. "I want to do various exhibits, but right now I have two panels that feature Big Spring 'Then and Now.' The point of that is to take these little pieces of the museum – history – to different locations for those people who can't get out, that are more homebound. Like the nursing homes and care facilities, like that. Or even visitors' centers...not so much where they can't get out, but just to bring the museum to the public in an outreach program. We're just getting started with this, so it's all new."

Schrecengost said that, right now, the two panels are on display in the lobby of Wells Fargo Bank, 400 S. Main St.; and Big Spring Center for Skilled Care, 3701 Wasson Rd.

