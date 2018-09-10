Heritage Museum exhibit takes us back in time

In the image above, Mrs. G.W. Holt, at 3307 Maple. Holt delivered for the Herald on the Vincent Route. It took her about four hours to make the round trip of about 130 miles. She was always accompanied by her three young children, Kathy, Stevie and Marsha Ann. This is just one of the many pieces of Big Spring's history that can be seen on display at the Newspaper Exhibit until Oct. 15 at the Big Spring Heritage Museum. Just a reminder, Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. is the deadline for the Newspaper Dress Contest. The winner will be announced in the Thursday, Sept. 13 edition of the Herald.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.