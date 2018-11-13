Heritage Museum Gingerbread House contest coming up

Calling all gingerbread house makers and builders! Bust out the gumdrops and icing, as the Big Spring Heritage Museum helps the community get in the Christmas spirit. The museum is hosting its annual gingerbread contest for the Howard County public.

"This is just something for the community to get together to enjoy, and bring the Christmas season out in them,” said Museum Director Tammy Schrecengost. “You don't have to make anything fancy, but certainly can if you want.”

Schrecengost suggests the pre-made gingerbread kits at Wal-Mart and H-E-B to help get you started, and if you want to expand from there, you may do so.

