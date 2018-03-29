Heritage Museum puts on Spring themed paint and canvas

Courtesy Photos (8 photos)

In the photos above, local residents try their hand in painting at the Spring Paint and Canvas which was held at the Big Spring Heritage Museum on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Attendees painted an old bike with flowers in the bike's basket to get in the Spring season. The instructor for the Paint and Canvas was local artist, Terri Chaney, who was asked by the Museum to put it on. Chaney, who has been creating art for eight years, is shown in the first photo with her canvas as she tells the class the next step in their Spring painting project.