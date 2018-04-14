High fashion

Members of Big Spring High School's Advanced Fashion Design class showed off their projects at the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club's Friday meeting. Shown here, starting at top, left to right, are Ariana Gonzales, Alexis Gruis, and Travis Johnson; second row, Esther Galvan; third row, Wanda Groebl, Julia Smith, and Aryssa Garcia; fourth row, Alanna Salinas, fashion design teacher Mrs. Vonnie Anderson, and Fe Perez; fifth row, Payton Beauchamp and Jordan Wommack; sixth row, Bobbie Rivera and Jasmine Leos.