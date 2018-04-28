High Kicking Hawks audition

Get ready to step and kick for the Howard College High Kicking Hawk/Flight Crew dance team auditions. If you love to dance, are a future or current student at Howard College, and looking for scholarships, come audition Saturday May 5 at the Hall Center for the Art Studio on the Howard College campus from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for the chance to become apart of the High Kicking Hawks.

“Students that get involved in an organization, like the Howard College dance team learn valuable life skills such as, art appreciation, collaboration, problem solving, and self mastery.” said Trish Matchen, High Kicking Hawk, dance team coach.”Dance is not only a beautiful form of self expression, but also a great form of exercise.” During the the dance team auditions, participants must wear dance or workout clothes, makeup and hair pulled back with your dance shoes,and those auditioning must come prepared with a one minute solo in you best dance style.

“I encourage anyone that has a passion for dance to audition,” said Matchen. “This is a scholarship opportunity, the average scholarship is $600/semester.” High Kicking Hawks was established in 2006 with a goal to inform the community and potential students about the opportunities for dance at Howard College.

