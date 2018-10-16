High waters in Big Spring

HERALD photos/Amber Mansfield

In the top photo, City of Big Spring "High Water" barricades block off a section of South Birdwell Lane, North of the intersection with East Third Street on Monday around noon. Heavy rains Sunday night caused Beals Creek, which runs between South First Street and Northeast First Street, to flood. Continued rain Monday night kept the high waters in place this morning. The old brick bridge on Benton Street in Big Spring, which crosses over Beals Creek, was also flooded as shown in the bottom photo taken around lunchtime Monday. The foot of the bridge also remained flooded by the swollen creek this morning.

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.