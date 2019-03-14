High winds Wednesday cause seven-car wreck on 87

High winds swept through West Texas on Tuesday night and Wednesday, finally petering out Wednesday after sunset.

Sustained winds of 35 to 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 mph, tore across Howard County, creating dusty, low-visibility conditions, and resulting in a seven-car pile up on North U.S. 87. While no information on injuries was available, several people were reportedly transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

Douglas Cain, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Midland, said weather should be less dramatic, at least for the upcoming week.

“We have a strong upper trough moving across,” Cain said. “The winds are caused by pressure differences. It’s a very deep low pressure system, and we have winds aloft that mix down to the surface during the day. If it’s going to be bad, it’s normally the worst during the daytime – late afternoon – and then it decreases at night.” ...

