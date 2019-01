Hillside Christian Church celebrated their one-year anniversary with dinner, cake and kids' activities on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Dora Roberts Community Center.

“We had a total attendance of 170, with 46 of those being children,” says Tim Dunn, pastor of Hillside Christian Church. “It was a great day!”

Hillside Christian Church has Sunday services at Big Spring High School at 10:30 a.m.