Historic spring grant on tap for City Council Tuesday

Big Spring city council members plan to accept a $250,000 grant from the FMH Foundation for use in the Historic Spring Restoration Project.

The Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, 307 E. Fourth St., when the donation will be reviewed.

According to the contract under consideration, the purpose of the grant is "Historic Spring Restoration Project, Naming Rights and Annual Concert Series." The contract does not further clarify what the grant empowers FMH to name, nor does it give details about the annual concert series.

The FMH Foundation is a Midland-based non-profit organization founded by Florence Marie Hall. The FMH Foundation has also made grants to the city of Midland to build the FMH Foundation Natatorium; to the Arts Council of Midland to build the FMH Foundation Sculpture Garden; and to Midland's Manor Park for the FMH Foundation Medical Clinic at Manor Park, among others.

Hall was also a staunch supporter of Big Spring's Howard College, helping fund the Hall Center for the Arts and other projects at the college.

The contract also has a clause stipulating that local support for the historic spring not be curtailed as a result of the grant.

