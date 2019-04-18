Holiday schedules announced - local schools, governmental offices announce early release and closures

Local schools and governmental offices have announced their holiday schedule for the Easter weekend.

• All local public schools and Howard College will be closed on Good Friday, April 19. In addition, Big Spring ISD and Coahoma ISD will be closed on Monday, April 22. Forsan ISD and Howard College will meet as normal on Monday. All schools will run regular schedules Thursday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 23.

• Big Spring city offices will close offices and the landfill on Friday. This week’s sanitation pickup is different than usual: Thursday’s sanitation routes were picked up today, while Friday sanitation routes will be picked up Thursday. There will be no sanitation pickup on Friday.

