Home Hospice introduces first Brunch and Fashion Show

All the time you hear about people conquering courageous acts of amazing things and being praised and remembered for it. Sometimes it’s climbing a mountain or diving with sharks to running a marathon. But what about surviving cancer?

Fighting an internal battle every day, all the while trying to remain positive, may be an unorthodox way of conquering courageous acts, but definitely the most commendable.

Home Hospice knows just how courageous cancer survivors are and wants to celebrate them, which is why Home Hospice is introducing to Big Spring the very first Brunch and Fashion Show to honor Relay for Life survivors. This shindig is slated for Saturday, April 21 at the First United Methodist Church inside the Garrett Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

“We are honoring all of the survivors of Howard County and Glasscock County,” said Beverly Grant from Home Hospice, and coordinator of the fashion show.“We want to let our survivors know that we appreciate them, and we thought a fashion show would be a great and fun way to do that.”

