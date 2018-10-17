Howard College’s ‘Fight for Life’ dough raiser

October is National Dental Hygiene Month, and Howard College's accredited program looks to prepare and help students who want to drive toward a career as a dental hygienist, taking on basic sciences such as microbiology, chemistry, pathology, anatomy, and physiology. Other components of the curriculum develop the clinical skills of the dental hygienist, which ultimately prepares the hygienist to provide preventive dental health services to the public.

With that in mind, and looking at the rising number of students wanting to pursue dental hygiene as their career, Howard College of Big Spring will be hosting their “dough raiser”, also known as the “Fight For Life Fundraiser”, in partner with Pizza Inn.

