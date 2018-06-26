Howard College board accepts resignation, seeks new member

The Howard County Junior College District Board of Trustees is short a member, and is looking to fill the position by the end of July.

At the board's meeting Monday, Trustee Ryan Williams announced his resignation for personal reasons. Howard County President Dr. Cheryl Sparks told board members that they were required to accept the resignation, which they did unanimously.

Sparks also informed Williams and other board members that Williams will technically remain a member of the board, with full voting rights and the responsibilities that accompany the position, until a replacement is found and sworn in. One exception is that Williams will not be able to discuss or vote on his potential replacements.

