Howard College budgets, tax rate finalized and approved

At their meeting Monday, Howard College trustees approved the school's budgets and tax rate for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The trustees present at the meeting voted unanimously to approve the budgets for the college's Big Spring, San Angelo, Lamesa, and South West Collegiate Institute for the Deaf campuses, after approving the preliminary budgets Aug. 13.

The total budget adopted Monday for the Howard College system (including Big Spring, San Angelo, and Lamesa campuses but excluding SWCID) is $45,316,741. The figure includes an unrestricted portion of $27,878,344, and a restricted portion of $17,438,397.

SWCID's budget will be $4.96 million, including an unrestricted portion of $4.19 million and a restricted portion of $770,000.

All four campuses will operate at a planned deficit this year. The three campuses of the Howard College system will carry a combined planned deficit of $2,234,558. Of that, Big Spring and Lamesa’s portion is $1,973,943; $1,750,000 to address insurance repairs. Big Spring/Lamesa will receive an insurance payout this year for hail damage on the campuses but will be conducting the repairs in the 2018-2019 fiscal year. By law, the insurance payout will go into the college’s general fund this year, and be withdrawn from that fund to pay for the repairs when they occur next year. Since the college will thus spend more than it takes in next year, the budget will be at a deficit. An additional $223,943 will increase the deficit at Big Spring to pay for an upgrade to the campus’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) computer software.

A similar situation will occur at SWCID, where the planned deficit will be $324,000 to address insurance repairs.

At San Angelo, a planned deficit in the amount of $260,615 will pay for various projects including purchase of allied health equipment, technology upgrades, upgrades to the air conditioning system, scholarships and marketing.

