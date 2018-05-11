Howard College celebrates Hawks headed to National Competitions

Howard College had a send off Thursday in the Fireplace Room at the Dora Roberts Student Union Building. The send off was to celebrate the Hawk Softball Team who will be heading to St. George, Utah on Sunday and Dalton Kasel as he prepares to head to Casper, WY for the NIRA National Final Rodeo.

The Hawks will look to continue their 11 game win streak which includes complete dominance throughout the Region V tournamanent earning them the regional championship. Head Coach Kelly Raines addressed the crowd at the send off saying “our fans, the school, and everyone involved have been amazing this year, the support we get is great motivation for our ladys”.

Dalton, who is the reserve champion bull rider for the Southwest Region of the NIRA, has been outstanding this year. The Southwest Region is known to be one of the most competitive regions in the country. Hawks Rodeo athletes compete against not just contestants from other community colleges but universities as well in the NIRA. Head coach Chad Castillo showed his confidence in Dalton at the send off by saying “Dalton has a great chance of winning Nationals, he puts in the work and has the talent and potential to win it all”.

Congratulations and good luck to the Hawks' softball team and Dalton Kasel in their quest for the national title, we are with you!