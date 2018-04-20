Howard College celebrates student success

(3 photos) Student success was in the spotlight last night as the Big Spring campus of Howard College held their annual award convocation to celebrate student achievement and excellence.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year, a ‘making dreams real’ kind of night,” said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, Howard College President. “We get to take a well-deserved time out and celebrate the many successes of our students.”

Among recognizing the President’s list, the Dean’s list and various departmental awards, the college also hands out an Educator of the Year award, American Legion Citizenship awards, and the coveted Presidential Outstanding Student award.

