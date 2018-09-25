Howard College enrollment numbers, contact hours up over last year

Howard College trustees heard a report on enrollment at the Big Spring, Lamesa, San Angelo, and SouthWest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf campuses during their meeting Monday afternoon, and the news is good.

"For enrollment for the fall, overall in the college district, we have an increase of 5.96 percent," said Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks. "The head count on that is 4,642. By site, Big Spring had a 5.02 percent increase, Lamesa had a 19.73 percent increase, San Angelo had an increase of 5.73 percent, and SWCID had a 5.31 percent increase."

