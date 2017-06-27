Howard College hires new head librarian

Howard College officials announced the hiring of a new head librarian Monday who will oversee both the college and Howard County library programs.

Mavour Braswell, who is currently employed at McLennan Community College (MCC) in Waco, will join Howard College in mid-August, Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks informed trustees during their monthly board meeting. Before joining MCC, Braswell was employed at Midway ISD, a community close to Waco for more than 10 years, according to Dr. Amy Burchett, vice president of academic and student affairs, who was on the hiring committee.

“We are looking forward to having Mavour started in August,” Sparks said. “We know she has a lot of work ahead of her and she is very excited about it. Of course the first order will be the day-to-day operations for both the college and the county and then she will begin the research (on the viability of merging the college and county library programs).”

In January, the college and county signed an agreement to share a head librarian for both programs. The two entities are in talks of a possible merger of the two programs which has caused concern in the community worried about losing the community library.

As part of Braswell's new duties, she will be tasked with researching the viability of combining the two programs, which if it does occur, will be overseen by the college. Sparks said the college and county plan to take a thorough look at the situation before making any decision.