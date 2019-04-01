Howard College Nursing program ranked #7

Howard College’s Nursing program was recognized as one of the top-performing programs, by Registered Nursing.org. Howard College ranked seventh out of 119 accredited nursing schools in Texas.

“The reputation of our nursing program reflects the dedication and commitment of our excellent faculty and staff,” Luci Gabehart MSN RN CNE, Howard College Nursing Director, said. “They continually work to keep the coursework at the highest level to assure that our graduates are well prepared for their licensure exams and ready to join the nursing workforce with confidence.”

According to Gabehart, on average the program graduates between 25 and 30 students each year. The ADN (Associate Degree Nursing) program originally started in 1976 and has continued to grow over the years. One of the additions to the program is the LVN to RN transition program.

“The Howard College nursing program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Nursing Education,” Gabehart said. “Our students are dedicated professionals from the day they step into class and they leave us with skills and knowledge they need to provide the highest quality of care to patients.” ...

