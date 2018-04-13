Howard College Rodeo kicks off

One of the pickup men helps a bareback rider off his horse during Thursday Slack at the Howard College Rodeo on Thursday, April 12, 2018. More photos on Page 16.Howard College tie down roper Kelton Cropper attempts to rope his calf during Thursday Slack at the Howard College Rodeo on Thursday, April 12, 2018. The rodeo will continue today and conclude on Saturday.Howard College barrel racer Courtney Schiel turns a barrel during Thursday Slack at the Howard College Rodeo on Thursday, April 12, 2018.Big Spring emergency medical technicians enjoy the rodeo, hoping not to be needed, during Thursday Slack at the Howard College Rodeo on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Photos by Tony Claxton (www.claxtonphotography.com)
