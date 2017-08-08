Howard College trustees propose to slightly increase taxes

Howard College trustees proposed to increase the tax rate on Monday by a fraction of a cent for the up coming year, which is estimated to bring $226,133 more in tax revenue.

During their meeting, trustees went back and forth in a lengthy discussion over increasing the rate. Ultimately, they agreed to 31 cents per $100 valuation — or to be precise, .314285 per $100 valuation — as the proposed tax rate, up just slightly from the current rate of .313798 per $100 valuation.

“I think in summarizing the board’s discussion, they were investing in the future of Howard College by increasing the levy by 3 percent, so that they can make incremental movements in the future of the college as opposed to having in one year increase taxes significantly,” said Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks. “They were trying to incrementally prepare as we see costs go up.”

Trustees will hold two public hearings in which tax payers can directly address them over the tax rate. Those meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17, and 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Both hearings will be held in the Tumbleweed Room located in the college's Student Union Building, 1001 Birdwell Lane.