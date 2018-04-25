Howard College whips Western Texas

The Hawks offense was just to much for the Westerners on Tuesday afternoon. Howard College outhit Western Texas 13 to 6 on the day and only allowed more than one run in one inning in a 19-4 shellacking. Nick Jodway was clutch at the plate with runners on base on Tuesday, driving in six on three hits to lead Howard College past Western Texas. Jodway drove in runs on a single in the first, a home run in the second, and a home run in the fourth. The Hawks hope to continue their offensive output Friday versus Luna.

For the full story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.