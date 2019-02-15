Howard Cottage royalty

HERALD photo/Amanda Duforat

Howard Cottage crowned its Prince and Princess Thursday night at Dorothy Garrett Coliseum during the interval between the Howard College Hawks Mens’ and Womens’ basketball games. Trevyn Suazo, son of Dominique Martinez and Franklin Suazo, was crowned Hawk Prince; while Emilie Duforat, daughter of Amanda Duforat, was crowned Hawk Princess. In addition, Howard College named a Homecoming King and Queen, who will each receive a $250 scholarship.