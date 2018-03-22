Howard County A&M Club accepting scholarship applications

For high school seniors in the area, the academic year is coming to a close. As fall approaches, graduating seniors are prepping for their first semester in college. While many students have turned in college applications and even been accepted into the school of their choice, others are still going through the process of finding a college that best suits them.

The Howard County A&M Club is doing what they can to make the transition from high school to college a little easier by awarding scholarships to eligible students.

“Our committee awards 28 scholarships annually,” said Scholarship Chairman Jan Foresyth. “Last time around, there was a total of 12 winners, and each student got two scholarships.”

The HC A&M scholarship committee, made up of four members, decides who wins the scholarships every year. According to Foresyth, the committee is comprised of Texas A&M alumni who currently reside in Big Spring.

