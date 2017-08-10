Howard County Bowl on the horizon

With high school football season nearly upon us, coordinators of the Howard County Bowl are now deep in the fourth quarter for preparations to pull off what has become a recent tradition for two Howard County schools.

In an effort to publicize the first football match of the season, head football coaches for Coahoma and Forsan high schools visited with the Rotary Club of Big Spring Tuesday. Joining the men was Dr. Jody Reid, who was one of the major driving forces in bringing the game back from Midland to Howard County nearly four years ago.

The Howard County Bowl, set for September, is billed as a rivalry between the two schools, but when both coaches were asked “Who's gonna win?” by a person in the crowd, the answer came from Buffaloes head football coach, Jason Phillips.

“No comment,” Phillips said with a smile, drawing laughter.

“It's great to see the community behind it,” Phillips said at the beginning of his speech. “We always joke that it's a rivalry, but Coach (Fred) Dietz and I are really good friends, and most of our players are really good friends with each other. But in that three-hour span, we're trying to beat the snot out of each other. Other than that, it's a good rivalry, a friendly rivalry, and one we hope can continue.”

Money raised through donations, ticket sales, T-shirt merchandise, and concessions stands all go towards scholarships or youth activities.

Pregame tickets and T-Shirts can be purchased at Back in Motion, 1113 S. Scurry during normal business hours; or by visiting the Howard County Bowl Facebook Page. Pregame tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets cost $8 at the gate. The Howard County Bowl will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Memorial Stadium, located on the Howard College Big Spring campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.

The event is sponsored by Back in Motion, KBST Radio, Sonic Drive-In, and Dale Coates AC & Heating.