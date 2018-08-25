Howard County Bowl set to kick off high-school football in Texas

Forsan and Coahoma prepare to square off to start the 2018 high-school football season in the fifth annual Howard County Bowl. The two local teams will get the 2018 season under way at Memorial Stadium, located on the Howard College campus in Big Spring, this coming Thursday August 30 at 7:30 p.m.. The series between the two programs is tied at two a piece headed into this years matchup, with Coahoma winning the first Howard County bowl followed by consecutive wins by Forsan and then Coahoma taking back the trophy last year, so the game will not only give the winning team bragging rights for this year but also give them the edge in the series.

Head coaches Jason Phillips (Forsan) and Chris Joslin (Coahoma) met to discuss the game, and the rivalry, Friday afternoon at the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club meeting. This is coach Phillips fifth time playing in the game while it will be a first for coach Joslin. Both coaches talked about the excitement surrounding the game and how it has a playoff type atmosphere that both programs value in preparing their teams for making post season runs this year.

The Howard County Bowl was born from a rivalry that outgrew either teams home venue and eventually led to this awesome opportunity for these two programs to be front and center of the local football landscape. As the game has grown so have the scope and scale of the scholarships offered to not only the players but to the bands, cheerleaders, athletic trainers, and any other students involved with the game. This year the Howard County Bowl has raised over $100,000 dollars in scholarships from local businesses to help recipients be able to take that next step in their academic development.

From a more football focussed perspective this is an opportunity for two young teams with a lot to prove to get a big win under their belts early as they both try to build towards a post season birth later this year. Coach Phillips said of the game that “it's great for both our programs kids to get this opportunity to get the exposure and attention that most 2A and 3A schools don't get, especially this early in the season”. Coach Joslin said of the game that “as great of rivalry as this is, you won't find two other programs that get along any better or respect each other more than these two do. Coaches from both staffs have coached or worked together over the years and there is nothing but mutual respect between our two programs”. He continued saying “If we are in the business of helping kids, which we are, than nothing helps these kids more than being able to help them get scholarships and have opportunities in the next phase of their lives”.

With both young teams coming into the game with a lot to prove and a lot of ambitions for their respective seasons this game promises to be the same type of smash mouth competitive matchup people have come to expect from the Howard County Bowl. So get your shirts, make your donations, and come out this Thursday to kick off the West Texas football season in exciting fashion by supporting the fifth annual Howard County Bowl.