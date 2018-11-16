Howard County Broncos advance

Congratulations to the Howard County Broncos for advancing to the final week of Permian Basin Youth Football League play. The Broncos’ Flag Football team, shown here, will play for third place against the Big Spring Steers at 9 a.m. Saturday..

The Howard County Broncos youth football teams will play Saturday in the final week of play. The JV team will play for the championship against Andrews at 3 p.m. and the Varsity team will play – also for the championship – against Stanton at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be at Grande Stadium in Midland. Go Broncos!