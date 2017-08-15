Howard County Commissioners approve psych evals, mental health deputy contracts with West Texas Centers for MHMR
On Monday, Howard County Commissioners approved a contract with West Texas Centers for MHMR to perform psychological evaluations on applicants applying for jail, dispatch, and peace officer positions with the Howard County Sheriff's Office. The cost for a psych evaluation is $875 a piece. Commissioners also renewed a contract with West Texas Centers for MHMR for the Mental Health Deputy program.
