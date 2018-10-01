Howard County Commissioners Court to meet Wednesday
By:
Roger Cline
Monday, October 1, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The Howard County Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.
At the meeting, the commissioners will:
• Discuss and possibly appoint a 9-1-1 Board member;
• Discuss and possibly approve the acceptance of a deed in lieu of foreclosure, and a private sale to the City of Coahoma;
• Consider approval of an Indigent Defense Grant resolution;
• Consider approval of monthly invoices, purchase requests and budget amendments;
...For the full story and full meeting itinerary, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.
