Howard County Commissioners Court to meet Wednesday

The Howard County Commissioners will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, 300 S. Main St.

At the meeting, the commissioners will:

• Discuss and possibly appoint a 9-1-1 Board member;

• Discuss and possibly approve the acceptance of a deed in lieu of foreclosure, and a private sale to the City of Coahoma;

• Consider approval of an Indigent Defense Grant resolution;

• Consider approval of monthly invoices, purchase requests and budget amendments;

