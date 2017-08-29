Howard County Commissioners Court propose keeping current tax rate

At their meeting Monday afternoon, Howard County commissioners voted to keep the current tax rate for the next fiscal year, a move which will replenish about a quarter-million dollars to the county’s fund balance.

“0.44 (44 cents per $100 valuation) is the current tax rate for 16-17, so we have proposed to go with that tax rate for next year, 2017-18,” said County Judge Kathryn Wiseman following the meeting.

Wiseman noted that the proposed rate is slightly higher than the effective tax rate, 43.1259 cents per $100 valuation, which is the percentage required to generate the same amount of money as this year. The additional funds generated by keeping the tax rate steady come to about $250,000, she said.

