Howard County Commissioners Court propose keeping current tax rate

Staff Writer
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX

At their meeting Monday afternoon, Howard County commissioners voted to keep the current tax rate for the next fiscal year, a move which will replenish about a quarter-million dollars to the county’s fund balance.
“0.44 (44 cents per $100 valuation) is the current tax rate for 16-17, so we have proposed to go with that tax rate for next year, 2017-18,” said County Judge Kathryn Wiseman following the meeting.
Wiseman noted that the proposed rate is slightly higher than the effective tax rate, 43.1259 cents per $100 valuation, which is the percentage required to generate the same amount of money as this year. The additional funds generated by keeping the tax rate steady come to about $250,000, she said.

