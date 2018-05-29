Howard County Commissioners to discuss budget, fireworks and tobacco cessation Wednesday

Howard County Commissioners will hold a budget workshop Wednesday morning before holding their regular biweekly meeting at 3:30 p.m.

The budget workshop, scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in the second-floor conference room at the Howard County Courthouse, is one of a series commissioners have held recently to hammer out the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Commissioners will also address two other items of business during the budget workshop: At 1 p.m. they'll hold a discussion with new Howard County Volunteer Fire Chief Mitchell Hooper on regulations for the July fireworks season and possibly take action to adopt the regulations under discussion; and at 3 p.m. they'll hear a presentation from Texas Association of Counties "Healthy County Wellness Program" Consultant Shameria Davis regarding a Tobacco Cessation Surcharge.

