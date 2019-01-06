Howard County Day at the Capitol

Howard County Day at the State Capitol takes place every two years when the state legislature is in session. This year the event will be held Wednesday, February 27.

Teresa Darden, Executive Assistant of the Big Spring Economic Development Corporation (EDC), said Howard County Day is a way to show that Big Spring's leadership and citizens are interested in the decisions the legislature makes that affect our area.

“We like to be able to show our support to our legislators, as well,” she said.

“The goal is to remind our legislators in the House and Senate that we're still alive and kickin' out here in West Texas," said Terry Wegman, Executive Director of the Big Spring EDC.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.