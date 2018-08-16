Howard County Fair coming up next month

Are you ready for the fair?

The Howard County Fair is just over a month away, and plans are underway to make this year's festivities outstanding, said Howard County Fair Board member Derek Wash.

"The Howard County Fair this year will be Sept. 21 through the 23," Wash said. "We're changing it up a little this year, so everybody knows. Thursday nights have kind of gone over very poorly, so this year we're running Friday night. Gates will open at 5 o'clock. The vendors, the inside booths will close at 10, but the music and our other events that night: Karaoke, an opening band and a headliner band will all go on until about midnight."

Wash said, thanks to a local business, no admission will be charged to the fairgrounds this year. Expedition Royalty Co., a company that purchases mineral rights in Howard, Glasscock and Martin counties, has made a donation to cover entry fees for all fair attendees, Wash said.

