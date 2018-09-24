Kaki Simpson was crowned as the 2018-2019 Fair Queen on Saturday. She won a $600 scholarship to Howard College, and also walked away with the Miss Congeniality title as well. The Howard County Fair Queen Contest was open to anyone enrolled in any area High Schools, Howard College or SWCID. The contestants were graded by the judging panel on Poise, Personality and Response to questions asked by the Emcee, and were also be required to give an introduction of herself to the judges and audience.

