Howard County fires destroy homes, disrupt power for area residents

(10 photos) Fires in Big Spring and Howard County destroyed several homes and knocked out electricity distribution for thousands of residents and area businesses for hours Monday afternoon and night.

A fire south of Big Spring on Ratliff Road was the first to break out, said Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Acting Chief Mitchell Hooper.

"It was at 12:45 (p.m.)," said Hooper. "We just had one out in the county. It started out on Ratliff Road. It started from there, and then in jumped to Callahan, and then in jumped to Boatler Road."

Hooper said the fire destroyed a few homes and burned an estimated 180 acres.

