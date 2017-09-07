Howard County keeps the Harvey relief coming

Howard County citizens continue to show the country that you just don’t mess with Texas. After local residents Tyler and Stormy Bradley, owners of Coahoma’s Bulldog Steel Co., received pictures from family showing the damage that had been done to their home as a result of Hurricane Harvey, they decided they could help.

“I have the materials to put to a good use,” Tyler said.

So on Monday Aug. 28, Tyler and three of his employees, Jeremy Pinder, Jade Kelso, and Brandt Walden, travelled to Rockport, Texas, loaded with two tractor-trailers with a front end loader, backhoe, and a skidsteer. A work truck hauled 15 chain saws, Sawzalls, numerous tarps, ponchos, and Porta Potties, in addition to an assortment of tools. To be able to even get into Rockport, Tyler and his crew had to clear miles of road of fallen trees, logs, and even a downed power line.

