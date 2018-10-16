Howard County Library extending sale

Photographed above are Sherri Anthony (left) and Tammy DePauw (right) of the Friends of the Library organization sorting books at the annual Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Howard County Library Saturday, Oct. 13. The Friends of the Library group raised over $1,500 on the very first day and plan on selling books until the end of October. Anyone who missed out on the sale can still go down to the library basement and see what is still available. Proceeds from this sale will go towards the Howard County Library.

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.