Howard County officials searching for missing boy

HOWARD COUNTY – The Howard County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a child.

Officials say that 5-year-old Shaw Seevers was allegedly abducted by his mother, Cynthia Seevers, on May 18.

A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for Cynthia on May 23.

Shaw is Hispanic and White.

Cynthia Seevers is known to have lived in Big Spring/Howard County.

If anyone has information regarding the where-abouts of this child or Cynthia, please contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 432-264-2244, the Big Spring Police Department at 432-264-2550 or Crime Stoppers at 432-263-8477 (TIPS).

