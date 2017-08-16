Howard County public schools “met standard”

All three Howard County public school districts “met standard” for the 2016-2017 academic year, according to official ratings released Tuesday from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

As individual districts, Coahoma, Forsan, and Big Spring earned the “met standard” rating from TEA based off of four indexes which combines several measures of performance, including state -mandated testing results.

Those indexes are as follows:

1. Student achievement: How a student performs across subjects.

2. Student progress: The year-to-year progress of a student.

3. Closing the performance gap: How economically disadvantaged groups academically perform.

4. Post-secondary readiness: How prepared a student is to succeed following graduation.

