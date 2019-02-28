Howard County represented at the Capitol

Community leaders, ressidents and business professionals traveled to Austin for Howard County Day on Wednesday, in a show of support for legislators.

“Howard County Day at the Capitol was a huge success this 86th Legislative Session,” Teresa Darden, Big Spring Economic Development Corporation Executive Assistant and Howard County Day trip organizer, said. “This is a great opportunity to give recognition to legislators and let them know the citizens support their efforts for Howard County.”

Local leaders were able to dine with the State Representative Drew Darby and State Senator Kel Seligar on Tuesday night and discuss issues, during the Dinner with the Legislators. Howard County Judge Kathryn Wiseman, Mayor Larry McLellan, Chamber President and Forsan Superintendant Randy Johnson, and Big Spring Economic Development Board President Jeff Ward and other local leaders were on hand for the dinner.

“Howard County Day at the Capitol was a success. What a great way for residents to participate and represent Howard County. We don’t want our legislators to forget Big Spring, Coahoma and Forsan,” Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Debbye ValVerde, said. “Let’s all go together and make an even bigger showing in 2021.”

