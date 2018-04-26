Howard, other West Texas counties named natural disaster area

Area farmers are going to get some drought relief, government style.

The United States Department of Agriculture has designated 11 Texas counties as "primary natural disaster areas" due to losses and damage from the recent drought.

In addition to Howard County, those counties include Borden, Dawson, Fisher, Gaines, Hill, Jones, Martin, Mitchell, Nolan and Scurry counties.

Farmers in counties adjacent to the primary natural disaster area also qualify for disaster assistance; those counties include Andrews, Bosque, Callahan, Coke, Ellis, Garza, Glasscock, Haskell, Johnson, Kent, Limestone, Lynn, McLennan, Midland, Navarro, Runnels, Shackelford, Sterling, Stonewall, Taylor, Terry and Yoakum counties; as well as Lea County, N.M.

Qualified farm operators in the designated areas are eligible for the Farm Service Agency's (FSA's) emergency (EM) loans, if they meet eligibility requirements. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the declaration date, April 12, to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.