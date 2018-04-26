HSWCD holds Annual Banquet

(11 photos) On April 24th, the Howard Soil & Water Conservation District held their annual Conservation Awards Banquet at the Howard College Coliseum East Room. The Big Spring Herald was honored as “Friends of Conservation.” Also honored at the banquet were the winners of the “Healthy Soils are Full of Life” competition, which is a poster designing contest.

From a total of 123 entries, there were eleven first place winners, nine second place winners and eight third place winners. Contestants who placed first received a chicken-fried steak dinner with all the fixings in their honor, along with a special monetary award and special wildflower planting set.

Representing Mrs. Adams 1st grade class was Finley Strickland (1st place) and P’Jae Yaber (2nd place).

Mrs. Nichols 2nd grade class was represented by Hadley Phillips (1), Kenzie Saucedo (1), Larry Sutton (1), Kaelyn Foust (2), Paislee Jackson (2), Josiah Lugo (2), Elyssa Amaro (3), Aubrey Dennis (3) and Sophie Lucio (3).

Mrs. Tonn’s 4th grade class winners were Giuliana Bravo (1), Harley Spivey (1), Adriel Calderon (2), Layla Paredez (2), Natalie Flores (3) and Keeley Tilley (3).

From Mrs. Vedder’s 4th grade class the winners were Kenzli Caudill (1), Iain Clarkson (1), Rylee Thomason (2), Jovi Ward (2), Corey Holt (3) and Kaylen Marquez (3).

Representing Mrs. Gressett’s 5th grade class included Toryn Kendrick (1), Jaystin Phelps (1), Jalynn Wagner (1), Hannah Krodel (2) and Bella Baker (3).

